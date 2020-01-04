Zarif, Lavrov confer on regional, intl. issues after Lt. Gen. Soleimani's terror

The two sides talked about regional and international affairs after the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Lt. General Qasem Soleimani in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad on Friday.

The Russian FM, in the conversation, offered his country's condolences over the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani to the Iranian nation and Government.

Turkey, Cuba and Afghanistan have also condemned the US act of terrorism in assassinating Lt. General Soleimani and expressed condolences in separate messages, today.

MNA/