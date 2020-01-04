Foreign forces’ presence causing instability, insecurity in region: Zarif

Two sides discussed the latest developments in bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues, especially the new situation in Iraq and the assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander, Lt. Gen. Soleimani.

Qatari foreign minister described the current tense situation in the region as sensitive, saying that peaceful solutions must be found to reduce tensions and bring peace to the region.

Zarif, for his part, said that the US bears responsibility for all consequences of Gen. Soleimani's assassination, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not want tensions in the region, and the presence of foreign and transnational forces is causing instability, insecurity and increasing tension in the region.

The two sides also emphasized the expansion and strengthening of bilateral relations in all fields.

Qatari foreign minister is scheduled to meet Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Saturday evening.

