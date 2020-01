According to Al-Mayadeen, the Qatari Emir will leave Doha for Tehran this morning to hold high-level talks with top Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani.

Reportedly, the trip will focus on recent regional developments.

Earlier in January, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani made a visit to Tehran and held talks with Iranian officials on solutions to ease tensions and restore peace in the region.

