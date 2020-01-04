FM Zarif hold phone talks with Chinese, Tajik counterparts

During the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov, Zarif discussed a host of international and regional issues, especially the recent developments over the assassination of the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, who was assassinated by US terrorist troops in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

