  1. Politics
4 January 2020 - 16:23

FM Zarif hold phone talks with Chinese, Tajik counterparts

FM Zarif hold phone talks with Chinese, Tajik counterparts

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and held separate phone talks with his Chinese and Tajik counterparts on Saturday.

During the talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirodjidin Aslov, Zarif discussed a host of international and regional issues, especially the recent developments over the assassination of the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

General Soleimani was among the key figures in the fight against terrorism in Syria and Iraq in the past several years, who was assassinated by US terrorist troops in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday.

MNA/4816313

News Code 154113

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News