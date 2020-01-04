  1. Politics
Assassination of Gen. Soleimani to affect whole region: Syrian official

TEHRAN, Jan. 04 (MNA) – Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations has called the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes a clear terrorist act that will have an impact on the entire West Asian region.

Bashar al-Jafari told reporters at the United Nations on Friday afternoon that the US is seeking to increase tensions in the region, adding that the US terrorist acts will affect not only Syria but the entire region.

The Permanent Representative of the United Nations to Syria added, "Some influential Americans in the US, motivated by ideologies that have nothing to do with religion, only target those who disagree with Israeli policies in the region."

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council said a harsh response "in due time and right place" awaits the terrorists behind Soleimani's assassination.

