US responsible for escalation of tension in region: envoy

Mohammad Keshavarz Zadeh said he held a meeting with Chinese officials in early hours of Saturday over the assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani by US terrorist forces, during which he informed the officials about the situation.

“I also informed Chinese officials that given the US adventurism in the region, and particularly its recent terrorist act, American officials are fully responsible for the consequences.”

“The US government must take responsibility for the escalation of tension and the measures that will be taken in the future,” he added.

The Iranian ambassador said he also discussed with the Chinese side the decisions taken by Iran's Supreme National Security Council during an extraordinary session on Friday, where members vowed a harsh response "in due time and right place" for the terrorists behind Lt. Gen. Soleimani's assassination.

Following the assassination of the commander of IRGC’s Quds Force Lt. Gen. Soleimani in a US airstrike in Baghdad on Friday, China voiced its opposition to the use of force in international relations and called for respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq.

China also urged the US against taking measures that would escalate tensions in the region.

The United States terrorist forces assassinated General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) — better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi — in an attack at Baghdad’s international airport early on Friday. The Pentagon said in a statement that US President Donald Trump had ordered the attack.

MNA/4815678