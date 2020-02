The three members of the Al-Ahvaziya terror group had already been charged by Danish police for supporting an attack in Iran in 2018, according to Reuters.

“It is the view of PET (The Danish Security and Intelligence Service) that the three people, in the period from 2012 to 2018, have been spying for a Saudi Arabian intelligence service,” PET chief Finn Borch Andersen told reporters.

MNA/PR