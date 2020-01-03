Gen. Soleimani’s assassination turns US terrorist face ‘more hateful than ever’

Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), have been killed in US airstrikes in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

The text of condolences is read as follows:

“Martyrdom is a valuable reward for those who devote their lives on the path of realizing the Divine objectives to save human society and strive for spread of peace and justice on the Earth. The sacred Establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the origin of such great men who took giant stride in the fight against terrorism.

“Undoubtedly, General Ghasem Soleimani was a perfect epitome and model of self-sacrifice who took his step in the right path behind spread of justice with his deep insight. Under the auspice of management power based on religious and revolutionary insight, General Soleimani enlivened and raised hopes of liberation in the fight against the global arrogance in the region and world.

“It is obvious that the Front of Resistance will revenge the heinous act of US in the toughest possible way and Iran’s Navy has announced its full readiness at the behest of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

On behalf of myself and my colleagues at Iran’s Navy Force, we express my deepest condolences on the martyrdom of General Soleimani to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, martyr-rearing nation of Islamic Iran and his bereaved family.”

MNA/4815031