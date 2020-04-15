Iran ready to share military tactics with Caspian Sea states

“The Caspian Sea is the sea of peace and friendship and we can share our military tactics with our neighbors in this region. We are fully ready to expand ties with neighboring and friend countries,” he said on Wednesday while paying a visit to a naval fleet in north Iran.

During his speech addressed to the naval staff, he pointed to the importance of Iran’s strong presence in the world’s biggest lake.

In late December 2019, the commander had expressed Iran’s readiness to stage joint naval drills in the Caspian Sea with regional countries. His remarks came after the successful holding of a joint drill by Iran, Russia, and China in the Indian Ocean and the Sea of Oman.

Khanzadi also paid a visit to various projects of the Navy on Wednesday including the rebuilding and equipping of Damavand destroyer.

In late November 2019, the Navy commander said that Damavand destroyer will be equipped with advanced ‘Eagle Eye’ radars. He said that Damavand destroyer has been redesigned in accordance with the Caspian Sea conditions. Khanzadi added that Damavand has two engine houses now in which there are four engines each in comparison with the former design that had only one engine house.

