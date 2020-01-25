  1. Politics
25 January 2020 - 08:49

Spox rejects Iran, Australia FMs' talks on detained Australian national

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi dismissed reports on talks between Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Australian counterpart, Marise Payne, on the situation of an Australian-British national detained in Iran.

“All these claims that Zarif discussed the situation of Ms. Kylie Moore-Gilbert – who is imprisoned in Iran – with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne is baseless,” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account Friday night.

The Australian prisoner has been detained on charges of violating Iran's national security, he said, stressing that the court has issued an appropriate ruling in accordance with all relevant laws.

Last week, a foreign media outlet claimed that Payne and Zarif had talked about the conditions of the Australian prisoner on the sidelines of a global conference in India.

