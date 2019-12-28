Iran strongly condemns deadly terrorist attack in Somalia

In a statement on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the heinous attack and expressed the Islamic Republic’s deepest sympathies with the families of the victims.

At least 90 people were killed when a bomb-laden truck exploded at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, in the deadliest attack in more than two years.

Children were among the wounded. Also among them were several university students who had been traveling on a bus, according to witnesses.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast.

