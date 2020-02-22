FATF decision not to impact foreign trade, forex rates: CBI gov.

“Once again, the hostility of the US and the Quds-occupying regime toward the Iranian people has shown itself in the form of opposition to FATF Experts’ advice on the steps that Iran has taken to fulfill its commitments to combat the financing of terrorism and money laundering,” Hemmati said in a post on social media on Friday.

“This political and non-technical behavior has been going on since summer 2016 up to now,” the top banker added.

“The performance of the CBI over the past year has given confidence to dear people that such incidents will not create a problem for Iran’s foreign trade and the stability of the (foreign) exchange rate,” Hemmati stressed.

FATF has put Iran on its blacklist after Iran allegedly failed to comply with international anti-terrorism financing norms.

Reuters revealed the news, adding that however, the FATF appeared to leave the door ajar for Iran saying “countries should also be able to apply countermeasures independently of any call by the FATF to do so.”

The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global anti-money laundering body, had given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to implement a set of four bills to meet the standards set by the watchdog.

