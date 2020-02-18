Iran unlikely to be added to FATF blacklist: Hemmati

"FATF's decision about Iran is not definite yet," he noted, "It may add Iran to the blacklist, but in my view, the probability for that is very low."

Answering a question about the impact of not having FATF-related bills ratified by Iran and the future of Iran's international banking relations, Hemmati said: "Iran is doing its commercial exchanges via unsanctionable means, therefore, whatever comes in the future will not have much of an impact on us."

"A number of international banks have stopped their transactions with Iran but we could successfully finance 35.5 billion of forex resources in the past 11 months for imports of goods to our country," he explained.

"We will continue the supply of forex as we did during the said time," he added.

In October 2018, Iran's Parliament passed the four bills, but only two of them have so far gone into effect. The Parliament's' ratifications need to be approved by the Guardian Council, a watchdog that makes sure laws are consistent with Iran's constitution and Shia rules.

FATF has given Iran a final deadline of February 2020 to implement a set of four bills to meet the standards set by the watchdog.

Those against the endorsement of the FATF-related bills say the move would impose further restrictions on Iran’s economic relations while the country is under US severe sanctions.

