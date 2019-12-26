Zarif to make trip to Moscow in few days

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zarif is to meet and hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The two officials are said to discuss expansion of mutual ties.

Zarif and Lavrov met earlier in Geneva in late October prior to taking part in foreign ministerial meeting of Astana Process talks. At the time, the Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers were in Geneva concurrent with holding inaugural meeting of Syrian Constitution Committee.

