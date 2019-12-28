Iran, Russia stress implementation of economic agreements

During the meeting with Zamir Kabulov, who also serves as the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department, the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation on the regional level and highlighted the need for implementation of economic agreements reached during the meetings of the leaders of both countries.

Kabulov also wished success for Jalali in his new responsibility as the Iranian ambassador to Moscow and voiced his readiness for developing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to travel to Moscow on December 30.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Zarif is to meet and hold talks with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

