FM Zarif to leave for Moscow tonight: spox

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mousavi added that FM Zarif’s visit to Moscow takes place within the framework of the ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and senior Russian officials.

Issues related to bilateral relations and the latest international developments will be discussed during the trip, he added.

Mousavi also said Foreign Minister Zarif has been invited to attend a UN Security Council session on the issue of multilateralism in New York.

The session comes on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, he added.

“Foreign Minister Zarif intends to take part at the session, if his visa is issued and other necessary arrangements are made for the trip,” Mousavi said.

“Zarif’s participation will be a great opportunity both for this meeting and for us to discuss and exchange views on the US unilateralism as well as the multilateralism that has been enshrined in the UN Charter,” he stressed.

Mousavi also announced that Tehran will host a dialogue forum on Iran’s peace initiative, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), next Tuesday. Many scholars and politicians from various countries will attend the forum, he added.

