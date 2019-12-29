  1. Politics
29 December 2019 - 18:00

FM Zarif to leave for Moscow tonight: spox

FM Zarif to leave for Moscow tonight: spox

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian foreign minister, will leave for Moscow on Sunday night to hold talks with senior Russian officials.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mousavi added that FM Zarif’s visit to Moscow takes place within the framework of the ongoing consultations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and senior Russian officials.

Issues related to bilateral relations and the latest international developments will be discussed during the trip, he added.

Mousavi also said Foreign Minister Zarif has been invited to attend a UN Security Council session on the issue of multilateralism in New York.

The session comes on the occasion of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations, he added.

“Foreign Minister Zarif intends to take part at the session, if his visa is issued and other necessary arrangements are made for the trip,” Mousavi said.

“Zarif’s participation will be a great opportunity both for this meeting and for us to discuss and exchange views on the US unilateralism as well as the multilateralism that has been enshrined in the UN Charter,” he stressed.

Mousavi also announced that Tehran will host a dialogue forum on Iran’s peace initiative, dubbed Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE), next Tuesday. Many scholars and politicians from various countries will attend the forum, he added.

MNA/IRN83612507

News Code 153838

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News