24 December 2019 - 12:40

Russian Su-57 fighter jet crashes in far east

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – A Su-57 (internal name T-50) fighter jet has crashed near the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East.

According to a law enforcement representative, the aircraft, which belongs to the Gagarin Aviation Plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, was not a military one.

The incident occurred 120 kilometers from the Dzyomgi airbase in Khabarovsk Krai.

The fighter jet exploded and was fully destroyed, the spokesperson added. The law enforcement representative said that specialists have started a search for its flight recorders.

The crash occurred as a result of an engine test, a local government representative reported.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth air superiority fighter built by Russia’s Sukhoi Company. The single-seat, twin-engine multirole aircraft is equipped with advanced avionics and a variety of high-precision weaponry. T-50 is Sukhoi's internal name for the Su-57 stealth fighter.

