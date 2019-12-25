3 Iranian soldiers kidnapped in Pakistan to arrive home soon

"We have conducted several rounds of negotiations with Pakistani officials in this regard, which have been satisfactory," he said.
TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iran’s Border Guard Commander Guardian Brigadier General Ghasem Rezaie informed on Wednesday that three Iranian soldiers which had been kidnapped in Pakistan border will come back to their country in near future.
"We have conducted several rounds of negotiations with Pakistani officials in this regard, which have been satisfactory," he said.
"The Iranian soldiers are in good health and will join their families in Iran," he added.
