Gen. Goudarzi arrives Pakistan to discuss regional security

The visit of the Iranian Border Commander to Pakistan came at the invitation of the Director-General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Rear Admiral Mirza Foad Amin Baig to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The head and the members of the Iranian border delegation are scheduled to meet Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral cooperation on maritime and regional security issues.

General Goudarzi is also scheduled to attend the 11th International Exercise Barracuda-X which is taking place in Karachi on January 11-13.

Barracuda-X is being held in the northern part of the Arabian Sea, in Pakistani territorial waters, and near the Karachi coastline.

The Iranian delegation will hold meetings with the delegations of the participating countries on the sidelines of the maritime exercise as well as with Pakistani officials to exchange views on bilateral cooperation in the maritime field and on regional security.

