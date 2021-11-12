Iran, Pakistan discuss boosting border, maritime coop.

A virtual meeting was held in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, the Commander of Iran's Border Guards, the Director-General of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M) as well as senior Iranian and Pakistani security and defense officials.

Boosting mutual cooperation in the field of security promotion, protection of fishermen, joint operations, and simultaneous patroling, were among the issues discussed by the Iranian and Pakistani officials in this meeting.

General Goudarzi and Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib also agreed to expand joint cooperation in various fields.

