24 December 2019 - 20:21

Parl. special aide congrats ambassadors of foreign countries on New Christian Year

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Adviser on International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a message congratulated foreign ambassadors of Christian countries based in Tehran the birth anniversary of the Jesus Christ (PBUH) and advent of New Christian Year.

He also sent best wishes for Christian people across the world on this auspicious occasion.

