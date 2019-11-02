Rouhani felicitates Algeria on anniversary of Revolution Day

In a message on Saturday, the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated Algerian’s Revolution Day to the acting President of the Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdul Qader Saleh.

Rouhani expressed hope that the relations between Tehran and Algiers would continue to expand in various fields.

At the end of his message, the Iranian president further wished health and success for President Abdelkader Bensalah and dignity and well-being for the dear people of Algeria.

This national holiday, also known as Revolution Day, commemorates the day in 1954 when Algerians began their revolution against the French, who had ruled since 1830. Huge crowds of people celebrate in the capital city of Algiers on the Mediterranean coast.

The Algerian War of Independence ended in 1962 when French President Charles De Gaulle pronounced Algeria an independent country on 5 July.

