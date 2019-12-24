Maintaining PG security requires collective coop. of regional countries

  1. Politics
TEHRAN, Dec. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that preserving and maintaining security of the Persian Gulf requires collective cooperation of countries in the region.

He tweeted late on Tue. and emphasized, “preserving the security of the Persian Gulf needs collective cooperation of countries in the region. The consequences of US and foreigners’ military presence as well as aggregation of weapons of foreigners in the Persian Gulf region fuel flames of insecurity in the region.”

Dialogue, confidence building and mutual respect are a necessity in the region, so that Islamic Republic of Iran has always proposed this path, Amir-Abdollahian added.

