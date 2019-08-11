  1. Politics
11 August 2019 - 21:54

In his Eid al-Adha message:

Rouhani calls on Islamic states to counter unilateralism, imperialism, terrorism

Rouhani calls on Islamic states to counter unilateralism, imperialism, terrorism

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent separate messages to heads of Islamic states to offer them congratulations on Eid al-Adha.

In his message released on Sunday, President Rouhani expressed hope that heads of Islamic states show maximum unity to be able to counter unilateralism and domination seeking, as well as terrorism in the world.

He stressed “Eid al-Adha is the festival of victory in submitting to divine orders and sacrificing the self.”

Rouhani has also expressed hope that “heads of Islamic states and Muslim scholars can counter unilateralism and domination seeking, as well as terrorism in the world, paving the way for further development of peace and stability in the region and the world, as well as strengthening justice and brotherhood among Muslims.”

MNA/president.ir

News Code 148762

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News