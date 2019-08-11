Rouhani calls on Islamic states to counter unilateralism, imperialism, terrorism

In his message released on Sunday, President Rouhani expressed hope that heads of Islamic states show maximum unity to be able to counter unilateralism and domination seeking, as well as terrorism in the world.

He stressed “Eid al-Adha is the festival of victory in submitting to divine orders and sacrificing the self.”

Rouhani has also expressed hope that “heads of Islamic states and Muslim scholars can counter unilateralism and domination seeking, as well as terrorism in the world, paving the way for further development of peace and stability in the region and the world, as well as strengthening justice and brotherhood among Muslims.”

MNA/president.ir