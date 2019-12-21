IT investors from 11 countries to arrive in Tehran

The meeting, which seeks to expand exports of Iranian knowledge-based and technological products will be held at Pardis Technology Park (PTP) in Tehran.

Joint investment opportunities will also be discussed in the event, as reported.

The participant in the 2nd TIM are active in financial technology (fintech), health, tourism, computer games and foodstuff industry.

Despite the US sanctions, Iranian IT sector is on improving track.

The Director General of PTP for Economic Affairs and Planning Office Mohsen Pilannejad said in November that the Park has exported $35 million worth of 40 types of knowledge-based products to 21 countries since March.

Earlier in late August, and during the 12th annual meeting and conference held in Pardis Technology Park, distinguished Iranian companies unveiled 5 new products including high-pressure tanks, high-torque motors, haemodialysis machine, inspection robot for fluid transfer piping networks, and school educational package for electronics, optics, and communications package.

