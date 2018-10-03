Telecom 2018 opens with “New Achievements, Opportunities Ahead”

The event, sponsored by the Telecoms Ministry, Iranian Telecommunication Industries Syndicate (IT IS) and Telecommunications Company of Iran (TCI), is running this year under the theme “New Achievements, Opportunities Ahead”, bringing together a bulk of domestic and international players in the ICT sector.

Some 130 Iranian firms from the private sector and 16 companies from the public sector as well as 20 foreign companies, from China, Russia and Poland, are participating in the event along with representatives from prominent telecom research centers presenting achievements related to communications and information technology.

The exhibition is a good opportunity for the participants to showcase their latest products and achievements and confer with potential investors and entrepreneurs.

Symposiums and conferences will also be held during the exhibition, where research centers active in the field of communications and technology will present their ideas.

The four-day event will last through Saturday (Oct. 6) at Tehran’s Permanent Fairground.

The first round of the event was held in 2000, bringing together academics and researchers, with the aim of improving and expanding the Iranian ICT sector.

