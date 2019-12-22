  1. Culture
Photo exhibition of 73- year collaboration between Iran, UN kicks off in Semnan

TEHRAN, Dec. 22 (MNA) – The Photo Exhibition of 73 years of collaboration between Iran and the UN kicked off in Semnan, the central province of Iran.

The five-day event was inaugurated on Sunday morning in Semnan in the presence of Maria Dotsenko the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Director in Iran.

The exhibition aims at informing about Iran's presence and cooperation as a peace-loving country in international organizations since the establishment of the United Nations.

55 photos and historical documentaries of Iran's prominent figures attending UN events, the visit of seven UN Secretary-General to Iran, and a selection of UN-implemented projects in Iran have been publicly available in this exhibition.

The exhibition was also held in some other Iranian provinces.

