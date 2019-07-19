Qatar keen on cooperating with Iranian telecom firms in 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Qatari official attended the 25th Iran International Electronic, Computer & E-Commerce Exhibition (ELECOMP) on July 18 alongside counterparts from Iraq, Russia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

"I had attended ELECOMP exhibition in 2014, but today I see many changes and I am glad to see startup companies at the exhibition. The areas of cooperation between Iran and Qatar include oil, gas, energy and food sectors, and we would like to expand relations in communication technology. In our turn, we invited our Iranian partners to the exhibition the be held in late October in Qatar," he added.

"In regards to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, I can say that Qatar is expanding infrastructures for the event. I have seen many companies in the exhibition, which can help us. Cooperation in the field of ICT is very important. We face similar challenges and have similar plans for smart cities. There are relations at the governmental level, but we need to develop cooperation between private companies," he said.

At a press conference during 25th ELECOMP exhibition, Iraqi Deputy Minister of Communications has commented on CT and electronic trade prospects with Iraq and other countries and spoke about Iran's participation in Iraq's mobile programs.

"We open the door for cooperation with Iran, we have ties with Jordan and want to expand cooperation with other neighboring countries, as Iraq conducts open door policy. We are just at the beginning of the IT road and need a lot of help to make the progress," said the Iraqi official.

In total, representatives of 800 companies from 40 countries are participating in the ELECOMP exhibition.

MNA/TREND