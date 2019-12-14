  1. Politics
Larijani calls for Iran, Turkey active role in maintaining regional security

TEHRAN, Dec. 14 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has stressed the active role of Iran and Turkey in establishing sustainable security across the Middle East region.

Larijani made the comment while speaking to reporters following his meeting with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Şentop, on Saturday.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker is in Antalya atop a parliamentary delegation to take part at the 12th plenary meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Talking about his meeting with the Turkish counterpart, Larijani said “we talked in length about bilateral ties and expansion of economic cooperation. We had very close views on important regional issues, as well as our countries’ active role in establishing sustainable security in the region.”

“I hope that close cooperation between our parliaments will benefit the two nations,” he added.

The Turkish official, for his part, described his meeting with Larijani as “very fruitful”, noting that the two sides evaluated the most important developments in the region.

