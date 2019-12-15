Asian countries regard coop. with Iran guarantee for sustainable regional security

Noting that the plenary meeting was an initiative of the Islamic Republic, which is being held in various countries periodically, Larijani added the participants of the event paid special attention to the significance of multilateralism in the present world as well as convergence of Asian countries.

“Participating countries of the event share more common attitudes in comparison with the previous years and are aware of the necessity of having economic cooperation with each other besides using the capacities of the region for providing regional security,” he said.

The Iranian official added that the participants of APA meeting do not accept the US behavior towards Iran, calling for their close security and economic cooperation with Iran.

Addressing the APA on Sunday Larijani urged the establishment of a financial vessel to support transactions and treaties among Asian countries.

Referring to destructive US measures, he said “creation of Asian commercial structures, Asian financial transactions, Asian military and security treaties, and Asian science and technology cooperation are increasingly needed.”

The APA was established in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP). It has 42 Member Parliaments and 16 observers. The assembly has been created as a forum to exchange views, ideas, and experiences for developing common strategies and promoting peace in Asia and the world, according to its website.

