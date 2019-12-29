‘Iranian-made virtual dissection table to be used in neurosurgery’

Mahbod Sha’sha’ani made the remark during the unveiling ceremony of a virtual dissection table and its accompanying application, named 'Tashrih-Yar' (Dissection Assist), which has been developed by researchers at Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences.

“This project is the result of over six years of our educational concerns to better understand medical science concepts,” he said, adding “We didn't just to develop a single product, but since we couldn't buy such a product from overseas, we wanted a platform that we could build from the ground up.”

“This platform can be used for educational and even treatment purposes, and thanks to its ability to combine radiology images, it can also play an important role in disease diagnosis,” he said, noting that radiology analysis can help many doctors diagnose various diseases.

He went on to say, “This simulator can be used in surgical planning, especially in neurosurgery.”

The Iranian-made virtual dissection table can also be exported to neighboring countries, such as Iraq, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, and Syria, he added.

According to him, the Iranian product is much cheaper than its foreign model, but it also comes with more features and can be constantly upgraded to newer versions.

