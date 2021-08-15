7 Iranian products produced in field of robotics

Robotics is predicted to be one of the top 10 industries in the future. Robotics is an interdisciplinary sector of science and engineering dedicated to the design, construction and use of mechanical robots. Robots are getting popular with many businesses and for everyday uses. Development and research on new applications requires special attention to this field and training of creative and specialized engineers.

The field of robotic engineering was established in Iran in 1981 and has been growing since then. According to experts, capable and knowledgeable people in this field have been identified and have been working in this field eagerly for years. Of course, despite the growth of startups and technology in the country, robotics issues in the country have not yet received much attention and the investments in this area are really low.

However, with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, 7 products in the field of robotics have been produced, which include "Robotic Telesurgery System(Sina)", "(Therapeutic) Exoskeleton Robot (Exsoper)", "smart extractor hood", "knee rehabilitation robot ", "robotic walking training", "rehabilitation equipment", and " The intelligent robotic system for measuring and evaluating the balance of the human body in rehabilitation has been produced fully locally by Iranian experts and has been sent to the domestic market with the support of the Vice President for Science and Technology.

KI/5281757