Iran, Indonesia to expand human rights coop.

Majid Tafreshi met Rhoudi Yard on the sidelines of Regional Seminar on Sharing experiences and building State capacity in South East Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region: Strengthening institutional and legislative frameworks for effective law enforcement, in Bali, Indonesia.

Signing a document on cooperation in the field of narcotics, signing a document on cooperation in the field of judicial assistance and extradition of criminals, the continuation of cooperation between the two countries in international areas, in particular Islamic human rights, the development of cooperation in the academic and judicial fields, and the exchange of high-level judicial committees between the two countries were among the most important issues discussed in their meeting.

The Regional Seminar is being kindly hosted by the Government of Indonesia, as a CTI Core State, and is being jointly coordinated with the Association for the Prevention of Torture.

The Bali seminar aims to bring together countries from South East Asia and from the wider Asia-Pacific region to share experiences and good practices, as well as challenges in developing and implementing institutional and legislative frameworks, and to identify concrete proposals for the way forward.

MNA/IRN83570913