426 kg of illegal drugs confiscated in NE Iran

Police Chief of Khorasan-e Razavi Province Second Brigadier General Mohammad Kazem Taqavi made the announcement on Sunday, saying that 426 kilograms of illegal drugs have been seized by police forces of the province during their patrol on the roads of Bajestan County.

Two smugglers have been arrested and their cars seized during this operation, he added.

According to the police chief, some 388 kilograms of opium and 38 kilograms of hashish were confiscated in this regard.

The anti-narcotics police of the Khorasan-e Razavi Province have busted a total of 28,000 kilograms of different illicit drugs and dismantled 35 trafficking bands from during the past year (22 October 2018 -22 October 2019) in the province, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

MNA/IRN 83584391