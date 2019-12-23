Police busts 3.600 tons of drugs in South Khorasan

Police Chief of South Khorasan province Second Brigadier General Majid Shoja made the announcement on Monday, saying that 3.600 tons of illegal drugs have been discovered and busted by police forces during 21 separate operations during the last week.

The most important operation was the confiscation of 2.183 tons of opium, crystal and crack over the past 24 hours in Tabas, he noted, adding that the police forces tracked the haul of the illicit drugs in a truck, which was destined for Northern provinces from southern Iran.

According to the police chief, 55 smugglers were captured and 27 vehicles were seized during the operations.

He also said that 36 tons of different drugs have been confiscated by police forces of the province in the past nine months to December 22 which indicates a 31% growth in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

1000 vehicles have been seized and 50 trafficking bands have been dismantled in the province in the same period, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

