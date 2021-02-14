330 kg of heroin, crystal busted by police in Isfahan

Last night, while checking passing vehicles, Police forces of Nain County of Isfahan Province suspected a station wagon of carrying narcotics.

Police forces confiscated 200 kilograms of heroin as well as 130 kilograms of crystal, Maj. Hadi Kian Mehr, the police commander of Nain County said on Sunday, adding that three smugglers arrested in this regard.

The driver of the car intended to transport the drug consignment from the eastern and southern provinces to the central cities of the country.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

