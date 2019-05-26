Intl. association condemns detention of Iranian professor by US

One of the Tarbiat Modares University distinguished professors by the name of Masoud Soleimani was detained by the FBI on 7 October 2018, and the US authorities have not made any statements on his case since then. He was arrested by the FBI upon his arrival in the US on unclear charges. The trial of hematology and stem cell researcher has been postponed twice over the past eight months while his innocence has been proven by his lawyers.

The statement of International Association of Muslim University Professors read that the Iranian professor had been invited by the US Mayo Clinic to contribute to a research, and it has been eight months now that he has illegally been held by the US authorities amid the silence of the international community.

The statements added that the US administration has to be held responsible for the safety of the Iranian professor.

International Association of Muslim University Professors continued to describe Soleimani as a distinguished professor who has been ranked among the top 1% scientists in the world.

The statement also condemned the US inhuman behavior towards the Iranian scientist, describing the major aim of the detention as part of US administration’s hostility towards the great nation of Iran.

It went on to describe his arrest as illegal and against the international laws and norms, calling on the global bodies and academic associations to condemn the US inhuman move. It also called on the Iranian The Ministry of Science, Research and Technology and the Foreign Ministry to intensify their efforts to secure his release.

