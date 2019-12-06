  1. Politics
Zarif refers E3 to Brian Hook’s remarks on Iran’s missile program

TEHRAN, Dec. 06 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred the European signatories to the JCPOA to Brian Hook who had admitted that Iran’s ballistic missile test is not prohibited under the deal.

“Brian Hook has given our E3 #JCPOA partners a timely reminder, openly admitting that missile testing is NOT prohibited in Security Council Resolution 2231,” tweeted Zarif, quoting Hook as saying: "One of the deficiencies of the Iran nuclear deal is that it ENDED the prohibition on Iran's ballistic missile testing."

Zarif also attached this part of the Hook’s remarks:

The tweet of the Iranian minister comes as France, Germany and the United Kingdom penned a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in which the three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) made the allegation that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations," Zarif had earlier reacted to the letter, adding, “If E3 want a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying.”

