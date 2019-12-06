Zarif refers E3 to Brian Hook’s remarks on Iran’s missile program

“Brian Hook has given our E3 #JCPOA partners a timely reminder, openly admitting that missile testing is NOT prohibited in Security Council Resolution 2231,” tweeted Zarif, quoting Hook as saying: "One of the deficiencies of the Iran nuclear deal is that it ENDED the prohibition on Iran's ballistic missile testing."

Zarif also attached this part of the Hook’s remarks:

The tweet of the Iranian minister comes as France, Germany and the United Kingdom penned a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in which the three European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) made the allegation that Iran’s ballistic missile activity is “inconsistent” with the call in a council resolution endorsing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

"Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations," Zarif had earlier reacted to the letter, adding, “If E3 want a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying.”

MNA