9 December 2019 - 13:37

Iran to give harsh response to any aggression, foolish measure: Mousavi

TEHRAN, Dec. 09 (MNA) – In a reaction to the recent remarks of the FM of the Israeli regime, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that the Islamic Republic will give harsh answer to any aggression or foolish measure by the enemies.

 “We regard the threats made by the Israeli regime as a sign for its weakness and its effort to conceal the crisis its leaders are facing presently,” Mousavi added.

Iran will not doubt to defend its national security with all power, he added.

Israeli Foreign Minister told an Italian daily over the weekend that the regime is prepared for a military attack on Iran if sanctions don’t manage to force it to curtail its nuclear program.

Asked by the Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera on Friday if a military strike on Iran were a possibility, Katz affirmed that “it’s an option.”

MNA/ 4793069

News Code 153204

