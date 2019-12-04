Iran wheelchair basketball beat S Korea at IWBF Asian Oceania C'ships

The Iranian wheelchair basketball team took on South Korea in their fifth match at the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Wednesday and won 75 to 63.

This was Iran's third win in the championships. They had beaten China and the hosts Thailand while they lost to Japan and Australia.

The Iranian women’s wheelchair basketball team are also taking part in the IWBF Asia Oceania Championships along with seven other women's teams while 14 men's teams are competing in the men's division.

