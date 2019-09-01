Iran wheelchair basketball wins 2019 World Challenge Cup

In the final match of the event, the Iranian team overpowered Australia 84-58 to win the trophy.

The event took place in Tokyo between August 29 to September 1 with four teams of Iran, Japan, Australia, and South Korea attending in men’s competition.

The four teams competed in a round-robin format in the first round. The Iranian team overpowered Australia 75-62 on Thursday, then defeated South Korea 76-59 on Friday , before suffering a 63-57 defeat to the host, Japan, on Saturday.

Organized by the Japanese Wheelchair Basketball Federation, the tournament was mainly aimed at preparing the teams for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. It is an international convention that is also positioned as an opportunity for the local residents including children to participate in the Paralympics interests, to activate local communities and legacy, including overseas teams participating in the competition and experiencing during pre-camping in neighboring municipalities, International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) reported.

