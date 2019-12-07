  1. Sports
7 December 2019 - 15:49

Iran wins bronze at Asian wheelchair basketball C’ships

Iran wins bronze at Asian wheelchair basketball C’ships

TEHRAN, Dec. 07 (MNA) – Iranian men’s wheelchair basketball team managed to win the bronze medal of the 2019 edition of IWBF Asia Oceania Championships.

Iran defeated Japan 66-55 in the bronze contest on Saturday at Eastern National Sports Centre in Thailand’s Pattaya. Omid Hadizahar scored a match-high 33 points while Murakami of Japan managed to secure 15.

Australia defended the title with a 62-45 win over South Korea in the final match.

The Iranian team had already booked its place in 2020 Tokyo Olympics through advancing to the semifinal.

The Iranian women’s team finished fifth with a 48-35 win over Afghanistan on Friday.

The event was held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 with participation of fourteen teams in the men’s and eight teams in the women’s categories.

MAH

News Code 153129

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News