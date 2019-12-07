Iran wins bronze at Asian wheelchair basketball C’ships

Iran defeated Japan 66-55 in the bronze contest on Saturday at Eastern National Sports Centre in Thailand’s Pattaya. Omid Hadizahar scored a match-high 33 points while Murakami of Japan managed to secure 15.

Australia defended the title with a 62-45 win over South Korea in the final match.

The Iranian team had already booked its place in 2020 Tokyo Olympics through advancing to the semifinal.

The Iranian women’s team finished fifth with a 48-35 win over Afghanistan on Friday.

The event was held from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 with participation of fourteen teams in the men’s and eight teams in the women’s categories.

MAH