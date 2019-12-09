‘Seven and A Half’ named Best Feature at Australia's Persian Filmfest.

Written and directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and produced by his brother Jamshid Mahmoudi, ‘Seven and A Half’ is the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls narrated in seven episodes in the format of plan-sequence. ‘Seven and A Half’ is the story of seven girls whose weddings are on the same night, but each are dealing with a different issue of their own.

The feature won the Golden Gazelle Award for Best Feature Film of the 8th edition of Persian Film Festival in Australia, held from 4 to 8 December in Sydney.

Other titles vying for the award included 'African Violet', 'Suddenly A Tree', 'Orange Days', among others.

Founded in 2011, Persian Film Festival is a one of a kind festival that showcases films by Persian-speaking filmmakers of Iran, Afghanistan and Tajikistan, and through screenings, master classes and cultural events, according to the event's organizers, it celebrates this rich cinematic culture in and with Australian communities.

The Golden Gazelle Award is inspired by an ancient Persian winged-gazelle, dated back to Achaemenes Empire around 4th century BC, signifying vitality and intuition in artistic practice. The award is presented to Best Feature, Best Short and Best Documentary.

‘Seven and A Half’ is next slated for participation at the 21st edition of Geneva International Independent Film Festival Black Movie in Switzerland, in January 2020.

