Negotiations possible once US lifts unjust sanctions: Rouhani

President Rouhani made the remarks during his address at the National Insurance and Development Conference in Tehran, while discussing the details of his phone conversation with former US President Barack Obama prior to the signing of the Geneva interim agreement on Iran’s nuclear case.

The president said Obama’s phone call came as Rouhani was about to leave New York, and he decided to answer the call upon the suggestion of all of his advisers.

The nearly 20-minute talk, which Rouhani described as a “highly powerful locomotive for propelling the train of negotiations”, made it possible for the sides to reach an interim agreement on Iran’s nuclear case in Geneva in less than 100 days, according to Rouhani.

He said the former US president raised three issues during the phone call, adding “I told him that we were not ready to negotiate on all of those three issues. If negotiations on the first one, which was our nuclear case, took place and you did a good job on implementing the agreement, then we would put the other two issues on agenda.”

To be updated...

MNA/IRN83578701