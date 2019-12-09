Tokyo conferring on Rouhani's visit to Japan: Abe

In an attempt to try to resolve Iran’s nuclear impasse with the US, Abe also said Japan wants to make every possible effort to promote Middle East peace, Financial Post reported.

As reported on Sunday, the US has shown approval toward Japan’s plan to have Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visit the country.

Washington has also urged Tokyo to share the outcome of a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Rouhani, the sources said.

A senior US official has relayed the message to Japan, the Japan Times reported.

Japanese and Iranian officials are arranging for Rouhani to visit around December 20, according to the sources. If realized, it will be the first visit by an Iranian president since October 2000.

On December 3, Abe met with Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for political affairs, in Tokyo. The special envoy forwarded a letter from President Rouhani to Abe. After delivering President Rouhani's letter, the Iranian diplomat explained the position of the Islamic Republic on the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA. Araghchi also declared Iran's readiness to return to fully abiding by its commitments to the JCPOA if sanctions are lifted.

It should be noted that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had visited the Islamic Republic of Iran in June.

MNA/PR