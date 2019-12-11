Gas collection project in Doroud oilfield to generate $700k revenues

According to the Iranian Offshore Oil Company (IOOC), as quoted by Shana, the project is estimated to generate over 700,000 dollars in revenues for the country.

Abbas Rajabkhani, head of the Khark Operational District of IOOC, said, "The project to transfer gas from Forouzan fields is also on the agenda, and with its operation, about 50 million cubic feet of sweet gas from Forouzan Platform will be transferred with a value of $6m per month."

Fortunately, the company has been successful, while under tough economic conditions and outrageous sanctions, at low-pressure gas collection in Doroud III, and its transfer to the petrochemical plant with the aim of producing, developing and advancing the industry, generating revenues, he said.

He added that the developments were a positive measure both regarding economic growth under sanctions and more importantly, protecting the environmental.

Doroud Oil field, one of Iran’s biggest, is located in Khark Island, northwest of the Persian Gulf in southern Iran. The pressure of the gas injected into Doroud Factory (up to 400 bar) is unparalleled in Iran.

MNA/SHANA