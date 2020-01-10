NISOC obtains know-how to produce drilling bits

He said that NISOC, by engaging and sharing technical knowledge with the country's universities, had localized manufacturing of drilling bits by relying on the scientific ability of local experts, Shana reported on Friday.

During a visit to Jahad Daneshgahi workshop in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran, Mohammadi said that drilling bits were among the highly demanded items in the petroleum industry and upstream projects, adding previously the items were procured from certain foreign suppliers but they are now being supplied domestically.

He added: "In other areas, we have also worked well with academic centers, and we have developed other consumer products, especially, demulsifiers, or emulsion breaker, by local experts.”

MNA/SHANA