Visiting Iran regularly, INSTEX chief to arrive on Jan. 12

"Bock visits Iran each two or three months to investigate financial transactions of traded non-sanctioned goods, including food and medicine, with Iran," the Iranian official informed.

“This is his second visit to Iran,” he added.

Former German diplomat, Michael Bock, on the first day of his visit to Tehran in mid-September, attended a meeting of the German-Iranian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and met with representatives of Iranian and German companies.

During his visit to the chamber, he met with representatives of Iranian and German companies and discussed various trade issues between the two countries. During the meeting, problems such as barriers to financial transactions were discussed.

On September 6, Former German diplomat Bock was appointed as the new chairman of EU trade mechanism with Iran dubbed “INSTEX”.

Following talks between the German Foreign Ministry and other European partners, the former 66-year-old German ambassador to Colombia, Egypt and Sweden was elected as the new head of the INSTEX.

