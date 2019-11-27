36th Tehran Intl. Short Filmfest. names winners

The 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) announced winners at national and international categories during an awarding ceremony held at Tehran’s Milad Tower on Nov. 15.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Cinema Organization of Iran, Hossein Entezami, lauded the TISFF as one of the most important cinematic events in Middle East and West Asia, voicing hope that the festival could introduce great figures of talented youth to the Iranian cinema industry.

The complete list of winners in the national and international categories is:

International Section:

Special Jury Award (Fiction): The festival's trophy and plague of honor was granted to "Ashmina", directed by Dekel Berenson from Nepal

Second Special Jury Award (Animation): "Together", directed by Sara Tayebzadeh from Iran

Best Fiction Film: "Super Comfort", directed by Kirsikka Saari from Finland

The Festival Award and Trophy of Best Animation: "Untravel", directed by Ana Nedelijkovic from Serbia.

Best Experimental Film: "Places", directed by Claudia Barral Magaz from Spain

Best Documentary Film: "Histories of Wolves", directed by Agnes Meng from Portugal

The 3000-Euro Grand Prix of the 36th Tehran International Film Festival went to "Brotherhood", directed by Meryam Joobeur from Canada.

Iranian Cinema Competition:

Best Film: The festival trophy and 200-million-rials award was granted to "Aziz" directed by Seyyed Mahdi Mousavi Barzaki.

Special Jury Award (Fiction): The festival's trophy and 150-million-rials was granted to Saeed Nejati for "Dabor".

Best Director (Fiction): The festival trophy and 120-million-rials award was granted to Seyyed Mahdi Mousavi Barzaki for "Aziz".

Best Director (Experimental): The festival trophy and 120-million-rials award was granted to Payam Rezai for "Earth Style".

Special Jury Award (Experimental): The festival's trophy, Honorary Diploma and 100-million-rials was awarded to "When a woman sits next to a flower pot, she is tired after 154 years", directed by Shahriar Hanifeh.

Best Director (Documentary): The festival's trophy and 100-million-rials was awarded to "Where the Wind Blows" directed by Mina Mashadi Mahdi.

Best Director (Animation): The festival's trophy and 100-million-rials was granted to Maliheh Gholamzadeh for "Kalaf".

Jury Member Award: The festival's Honorary Diploma and 100-million-rials was granted to "Hungry", directed by Zahra Rostampour.

Best Film Script: The festival's trophy and 100-million-rials was awarded to Sonia Hadad abd Farnoush Samadi for "Exam".

Best Research (Documentary): The festival's trophy and 70-million-rials was granted to "Where the Wind Blows" directed by Mina Mashadi Mahdi.

Best Sound Recording: The festival's trophy and 70-million-rials was granted to Mostafa Bahmani for "Aziz".

Best Editing: The festival's trophy and 70-million-rials was granted Esmaeil Alizadeh for editing "Cruelty".

Best Cinematography: The festival's trophy and 70-million-rials went to Masoud Amini Tirani for "Rodent".

Best Actor: Top Iranian actress Golab Adineh and Taraneh Alidousti and actor Babak Karimi were praised for supporting the Iranian short films. Also actress Sadaf Asqari was praised for "Exam".

Meanwhile, the honorary diploma and 50-million-rials award was granted to actress Yasaman Nasiri in "Aziz".

Best Technical-Artistic Achievement (Animation): The honorary diploma and 50-million-rials award went to Mojtaba Mousavi for " Mr. Deer".

Best Music (Animation): The honorary diploma and 50-million-rials award was granted to "Homan Rad" for "Kalaf".

Best Film with Theme of National Identity (Animation) : The honorary diploma and 50-million-rials award was awarded to Bahram Azimi the director and producer of "The Sixth String".

Best Film with Theme of National Cohesion and Social Capital: The honorary diploma and 50-million-rials award went to Mohammad Reza Vatan Doost for "Lesek".

Best Film with Theme of Joy and Hope for Future: The honorary diploma and 50-million-rials award went to Reza Jamali for "There Is No Place for Landing Here".

Art & Experience Prize:

The festival Art & Experience trophy and 60-million-awar was presented to Maliheh Gholamzadeh for "Kalaf" and a plague of honor and a 30-million-award was granted to Seyyed Mahdi Mousavi Barzaki for "Aziz".

ISFA Award:

The Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) trophy and 20-million-award was granted to Samaneh Shojaei director of "Gray Object".

ISFA Medal:

ISFA Medal was granted to Rohollah Akbari for "Jalil and Khalil" Documentary.

ISFA medal, a plague of appreciation and 50-million rials was also presented to Payam Rezei for "Earth Style".

ISAF also presented the festival trophy, plague of appreciation and 100-million-rials of top audience prize to Mohammad Reza Mesbah for "Alley".

UNICEF Trophy:

UNICEF trophy a plague of appreciation and 5d mark 4 camera was granted to Maryam Zarei for "Magarelen".

Book and Cinema Award:

First prize: 70-million-rials was awarded to "Rubbish" by Ali Azizi.

Second prize: 50-million-rials was awarded to "Other" by Saman Hosseinpour and Ako Zand Karimi

Third Prize: 30-million-rials was awarded to "Filmorgh" by Amir Masoud Soheili.

A plague of appreciation was also awarded to "Limbo" by Touraj Heibati and "Where the Winds Blow" by Mina Mashhadi Moqadam.

Short Story for Adaptation Prize:

First Prize: 50-million-rials was granted to "Squar" by Ali Jalali

Second Prize: 30-million-rials was granted to "Guards of My Ventricle" by Roqiyeh Kabiri

Third Prize: 20-million-rials was granted to "Hebrew Form of Words" by Khosro Abbasi Khodlan

Commemorating Masoud Amini Tirani and Mahvash Sheikholeslami:

In the ceremony the top Iranian cinematography manager Masoud Amini Tirani and veteran Iranian documentary producer Mahvash Sheikholeslami were commemorated.

