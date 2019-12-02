Avini section of Iran Cinema Vérité focusing on Middle East issues 

Films, documentaries in particular have always been great thresholds for connecting the audience to the real world and making them informed about the problems surrounding them. That is why Cinema Vérité has added Martyred Avini and the international competition sections aiming to not only introduce the films made on the issues of the day and the problems people of the Middle East face, but also people's resistance against all difficulties. Problems like terrorism, ISIS, poverty, war, sanctions, etc.

A great number of documentary filmmakers from the region and the world of Islam have sent their films to these sections willing to share their concerns with the world. Documentarians from Turkey, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain and Qatar will rival at 13th edition of Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

Martyr Avini section is dedicated to documentary films related to the sacrifices, selflessness and resistance of the Middle East people during the last years.

Martyr Avini section requirements:

Year of production: after April 2018

Subject: Documentaries about the Resistance, Islamic Revolution and Holy Defense

In this section three of the selected works will be awarded with the Gold, Silver and Bronze Avini Prize.

Martyr Avini Prize

Avini Golden Statue, honorary diploma and 120,000,000 Rials

Avini Silver Statue, honorary diploma and 100,000,000 Rials

Avini Bronze statue, honorary diploma and 80,000,000 Rials

Cinema Vérité is Iran’s most prominent festival dedicated to documentaries is slated to be held on December 9-16 in Tehran.

